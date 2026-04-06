Cade Cunningham headshot

Cade Cunningham Injury: Doubtful for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Cunningham (chest) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Magic.

The doubtful tag can be viewed as an upgrade for Cunningham. On April 2, the Pistons announced he would be re-evaluated in one week, so he's due for another update very shortly.

Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons
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