Cade Cunningham Injury: Doubtful for Monday
Cunningham (chest) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Magic.
The doubtful tag can be viewed as an upgrade for Cunningham. On April 2, the Pistons announced he would be re-evaluated in one week, so he's due for another update very shortly.
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