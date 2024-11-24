Fantasy Basketball
Cade Cunningham headshot

Cade Cunningham Injury: Doubtful for Monday vs. Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 24, 2024 at 2:40pm

Cunningham (hip) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Raptors.

Cunningham will likely miss his second consecutive contest due to a sacroiliac joint sprain in his left hip that he suffered in Thursday's loss to Charlotte. If the star point guard is sidelined once again, Malik Beasley, Marcus Sasser and Wendell Moore are both candidates for an uptick in playing time.

Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons
