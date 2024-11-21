Fantasy Basketball
Cade Cunningham

Cade Cunningham Injury: Exits with hip injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

Cunningham has been ruled out for the rest of Thursday's game against the Hornets due to a left hip injury. He totaled 27 points (9-26 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 7-9 FT), seven rebounds, 10 assist and one steal over 37 minutes before departing.

Cunningham suffered the injury late in Thursday's matchup and was quickly ruled out by the team's medical staff. Jaden Ivey and Marcus Sasser should handle point guard duties the rest of the way.

Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons
