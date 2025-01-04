Fantasy Basketball
Cade Cunningham headshot

Cade Cunningham Injury: Expected to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Cunningham is listed as probable for Saturday's game versus the Timberwolves due to left knee soreness.

Cunningham continues to deal with a nagging knee injury but is expected to suit up for the second leg of Detroit's back-to-back Saturday. The star guard is averaging 23.5 points, 10.3 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 35.0 minutes across his last 10 appearances.

Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons
