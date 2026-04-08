Cade Cunningham Injury: Expected to play Wednesday
Cunningham (chest) is expected to play Wednesday against the Bucks, Vincent Goodwill of ESPN.com reports.
After getting through shootaround without any setbacks, Cunningham continues to trend in the right direction. While listed as questionable on the injury report, he's likely going to be upgraded to probable or available shortly. However, even if he suits up, his minutes will likely be monitored closely.
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