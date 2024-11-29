Fantasy Basketball
Cade Cunningham

Cade Cunningham Injury: Goes through shootaround

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Cunningham (hip) participated in shootaround ahead of Friday's game versus the Pacers, Hunter Patterson of The Athletic reports.

Cunningham is officially listed as questionable Friday after missing Detroit's last three contests due to a left sacroiliac joint sprain. However, Cunningham's participation in shootaround is a good sign of his availability against Indiana.

Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons
