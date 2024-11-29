Cade Cunningham Injury: Goes through shootaround
Cunningham (hip) participated in shootaround ahead of Friday's game versus the Pacers, Hunter Patterson of The Athletic reports.
Cunningham is officially listed as questionable Friday after missing Detroit's last three contests due to a left sacroiliac joint sprain. However, Cunningham's participation in shootaround is a good sign of his availability against Indiana.
