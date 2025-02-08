Fantasy Basketball
Cade Cunningham Injury: Likely to return Sunday

Published on February 8, 2025

Cunningham (ankle) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Hornets.

Cunningham was unable to play in Friday's 125-112 win over the 76ers due to a right ankle sprain. He appears to be on track to return Sunday, and if he's cleared to play that would send Malik Beasley back to the bench. Cunningham averaged 30.0 points, 9.8 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals over 35.9 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.

