Cade Cunningham headshot

Cade Cunningham Injury: Not playing Friday vs. 76ers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Cunningham (ankle) will not play against the 76ers on Friday, Natalie Kerwin of Bally Sports Detroit reports.

Cunningham is battling through a right ankle sprain, and while he was able to participate in Friday morning's shootaround, he has not done enough to be cleared to play. Malik Beasley will enter the starting lineup Friday due to Cunningham's injury. Cunningham's next chance to play will be Sunday against the Hornets.

Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons
