Cade Cunningham Injury: Nursing quad contusion
Cunningham is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Nets due to a left quadriceps contusion.
Cunningham may have picked up the injury during the Pistons' loss to the Spurs on Thursday, when he played 39 minutes and finished with 26 points, eight assists and four rebounds. The Pistons have a back-to-back set against the Nets and Heat on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, so it wouldn't be surprising if Cunningham were to sit out for one of those games. Daniss Jenkins figures to be the top candidate to enter Detroit's starting lineup if Cunningham were to miss time.
