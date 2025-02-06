Cade Cunningham Injury: Questionable for Friday

Cunningham is questionable for Friday's game against the 76ers with a right ankle sprain.

This appears to be a new injury for Cunningham, but the questionable tag suggests that he's day-to-day. He was dominant in Wednesday's 118-115 loss to Cleveland, finishing with 38 points (11-29 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 13-13 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists and four steals over 38 minutes. If Cunningham is unable to play, the Pistons will need guys like Malik Beasley, Tim Hardaway and Marcus Sasser to step up. It's not clear if Dennis Schroder will make his debut for the Pistons on Friday just yet.