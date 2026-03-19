Cade Cunningham Injury: Re-evaluated in two weeks
Cunningham (chest) will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Fantasy managers shouldn't read too much into this report. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Cunningham was diagnosed with a mild collapsed lung and is expected to miss an extended period of time. Shams noted that a return for the postseason could be on the table, so fantasy managers should prepare to be without him for the remainder of the regular season. In the meantime, Daniss Jenkins figures to remain in the starting lineup with guys like Ausar Thompson and Marcus Sasser taking on larger roles.
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