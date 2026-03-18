Cade Cunningham Injury: Ruled out for Thursday
Cunningham is out for Thursday's game versus the Wizards with a left back contusion.
Cunningham left Tuesday's win over Washington with the issue, and he was unable to practice Wednesday. It's worth noting Thursday is the front end of Detroit's back-to-back, so the team could be exercising caution with their franchise centerpiece. The Pistons have typically turned to Daniss Jenkins to fill the void in the first unit in Cunningham's previous absences, with Jenkins averaging 14.8 points, 7.0 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 31.4 minutes per tilt across eight games as a starter this season.
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