Cade Cunningham Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday

Cunningham (hip) is out for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.

The star floor general is set to miss a third straight game due to a hip injury, and it's unclear when he'll be able to return to the hardwood. In his absence, the Pistons have deployed Jaden Ivey at point guard and Malik Beasley at shooting guard. Cunningham's next chance to play will come against the Pacers on Friday.