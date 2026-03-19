Cade Cunningham headshot

Cade Cunningham Injury: Set for re-evaluation in two weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2026 at 6:38am

The Pistons confirmed Thursday that Cunningham has been diagnosed with a left lung pneumothorax and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Cunningham exited in the first quarter of Tuesday's win over the Wizards due to what the Pistons initially believed was a back spasm, but further testing on the two-time All-Star revealed a lung issue. Though the Pistons will see where Cunningham is at on the health front in two weeks before updating his availability for the remainder of the season, Shams Charania of ESPN reported earlier Thursday that Detroit is more optimistic that the 24-year-old will be available for the start of the playoffs, which begin April 18. In the meantime, Daniss Jenkins is expected to replace Cunningham in the starting five, while supporting players such as Tobias Harris, Duncan Robinson, Ausar Thompson, Caris LeVert and Marcus Sasser could take on larger roles.

Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons
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