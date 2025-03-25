Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cade Cunningham headshot

Cade Cunningham Injury: Won't go Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2025 at 3:40pm

Cunningham (calf) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against San Antonio.

Cunningham will miss his second consecutive contest due to bilateral calf soreness. The star point guard's next chance to suit up will come Friday against the Cavaliers. Dennis Schroder is expected to draw the start at point guard once again, and Marcus Sasser will likely receive an uptick in playing time off the bench.

Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now