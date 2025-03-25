Cade Cunningham Injury: Won't go Tuesday
Cunningham (calf) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against San Antonio.
Cunningham will miss his second consecutive contest due to bilateral calf soreness. The star point guard's next chance to suit up will come Friday against the Cavaliers. Dennis Schroder is expected to draw the start at point guard once again, and Marcus Sasser will likely receive an uptick in playing time off the bench.
