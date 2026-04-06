Cade Cunningham Injury: Won't play Monday

Cunningham (chest) is out for Monday's game against the Magic.

Cunningham was upgraded to doubtful ahead of Monday's clash, which is a definite sign he's headed in the right direction, but he's not quite ready to return to the floor yet. His next opportunity to do so will arrive Wednesday against the Bucks. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff noted in his pregame presser Monday that he's hopeful Cunningham will be able to participate in at least one regular-season game before the playoffs, per Coty M. Davis of The Detroit News, so even if he can't go Wednesday, Friday against Charlotte and Sunday against Indiana are still on the table.