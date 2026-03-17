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Cade Cunningham Injury: Won't return Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 5:19pm

Cunningham has been ruled out for the remainder of Tuesday's game against the Wizards due to back spasms. He'll close the night with six points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one steal in five minutes.

Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports that Cunningham appeared to be a bit slow getting up after diving for a basketball during the first quarter, so it seems he was experiencing the back issue early in Tuesday's game. Marcus Sasser, Caris LeVert and Daniss Jenkins could be in line for more looks the rest of the way with Cunningham done for the night. This doesn't appear to be a serious injury for the 24-year-old, who can be considered day-to-day until further notice.

Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons
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