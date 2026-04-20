Cade Cunningham News: 39 points not enough in Game 1
Cunningham finished with 39 points (13-27 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 10-11 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 40 minutes during Sunday's 112-101 loss to the Magic in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
The Pistons got off to a sluggish start in this game, but Cunningham was excellent throughout. He entered the postseason with no restrictions after a health scare to close the regular season, and it's a great sign that he was able to log 40 minutes with no issues.
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