Cade Cunningham News: Available Tuesday vs. Milwaukee
Cunningham (hip) is not on the NBA injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Bucks.
Cunningham has been sidelined for four of the Pistons' last five games due to a hip injury, but it appears he'll be good to go for Tuesday's NBA Cup contest. The No. 1 pick of the 2021 NBA Draft averaged 22.7 points, 9.6 assists and 7.8 rebounds over 35.9 minutes per game across 13 outings in November.
