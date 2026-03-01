Cade Cunningham News: Collects another double-double

Cunningham closed with 29 points (11-25 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, 11 assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Sunday's 106-92 victory over the Magic.

The double-double was the All-Star point guard's 33rd through 53 games in 2025-26. Cunningham is riding a six-game double-double streak, averaging 26.5 points, 11.2 assists, 7.2 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.8 blocks in 35.9 minutes per tilt during this stretch. Although the MVP race is likely to come down to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic, Cunningham is certainly worth of some consideration.