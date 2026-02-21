Cade Cunningham headshot

Cade Cunningham News: Comes close to triple-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Cunningham chipped in 18 points (7-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, 13 assists, three blocks and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 126-110 win over Chicago.

Cunningham didn't have his best shooting performance, but he was still an impact player for the Pistons in what turned out to be a comfortable road win for Detroit. In fact, Cunningham could've easily ended with a triple-double hadn't he left the game midway through the fourth quarter when it was already out of reach for the Bulls. Cunningham has failed to reach the 20-point mark in three of his last eight appearances, but even when that happens, he's impactful enough to leave his mark in other areas of the game. He has seven double-doubles over his last 12 outings.

Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cade Cunningham See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cade Cunningham See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 19
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 19
Rotowire Staff
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
Week 17 Fantasy Basketball Power Rankings: Jokic, Wembanyama & LeBron Dominate
NBA
Week 17 Fantasy Basketball Power Rankings: Jokic, Wembanyama & LeBron Dominate
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
12 days ago