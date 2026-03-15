Cade Cunningham News: Continues rolling Sunday
Cunningham provided 33 points (12-24 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Sunday's 119-108 loss to the Raptors.
The All-Star floor general reached the 30-point threshold for the first time since the Feb. 19 win over the Knicks. Cunnigham is on a remarkable stretch as a passer, dishing out at least eight dimes in eight consecutive games. During this period, Cunningham has averaged 21.3 points, 11.9 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 34.0 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cade Cunningham See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 132 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 132 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 123 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 123 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Tuesday, March 105 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cade Cunningham See More