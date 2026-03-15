Cade Cunningham News: Continues rolling Sunday

Cunningham provided 33 points (12-24 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Sunday's 119-108 loss to the Raptors.

The All-Star floor general reached the 30-point threshold for the first time since the Feb. 19 win over the Knicks. Cunnigham is on a remarkable stretch as a passer, dishing out at least eight dimes in eight consecutive games. During this period, Cunningham has averaged 21.3 points, 11.9 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 34.0 minutes per game.