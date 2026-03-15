Cade Cunningham headshot

Cade Cunningham News: Continues rolling Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Cunningham provided 33 points (12-24 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Sunday's 119-108 loss to the Raptors.

The All-Star floor general reached the 30-point threshold for the first time since the Feb. 19 win over the Knicks. Cunnigham is on a remarkable stretch as a passer, dishing out at least eight dimes in eight consecutive games. During this period, Cunningham has averaged 21.3 points, 11.9 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 34.0 minutes per game.

Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cade Cunningham See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cade Cunningham See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
Author Image
Dan Bruno
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
5 days ago