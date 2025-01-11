Cade Cunningham News: Dazzles with triple-double

Cunningham notched 22 points (8-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, 17 assists, two blocks and one steal across 37 minutes during Saturday's 123-114 win over Toronto.

Cunningham recorded his seventh triple-double of the season and looked dominant on both ends of the court. Stat-filling aside, Cunningham continues to make a strong case to be considered for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game. The star floor general has been putting up excellent scoring numbers as well, and he's surpassed the 20-point plateau in four of his last five games while reaching the 30-point mark thrice in that span.