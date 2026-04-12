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Cade Cunningham News: Delivers 14 dimes Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Cunningham provided seven points (3-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt), eight rebounds and 14 assists across 22 minutes during Sunday's 133-121 win over the Pacers.

Despite having very little to play for, Detroit opted to play the majority of its roster, including Cunningham, who still managed to hand out a team-high 14 assists. Having recently returned from a collapsed lung, it appears as though Cunningham is ready to go for the playoffs, having played 25.3 minutes per game in his past three appearances since getting back on the floor.

Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons
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