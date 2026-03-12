Cade Cunningham headshot

Cade Cunningham News: Dishes 13 dimes in blowout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Cunningham recorded eight points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 202 FT), 13 assists, five rebounds, two steals and one block over 28 minutes during the Pistons' 131-109 win over the 76ers on Thursday.

Cunningham did all of his scoring in the first quarter and sat out for the entire fourth frame due to the Pistons' commanding lead. It was the first time in two seasons that Cunningham did not score in double digits, though he led both teams with 13 dimes, a mark he has reached 11 times this season. He has averaged 22.7 points, 11.5 assists, 5.6 rebounds, 2.6 threes, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks over 34.8 minutes per game since the All-Star break.

Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
