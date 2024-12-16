Cade Cunningham News: Dominant outing with triple-double
Cunningham closed Monday's 125-124 overtime win over Miami with 20 points (7-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds and 18 assists over 42 minutes.
Cunningham dominated every aspect of Monday's overtime battle, leading all players in assists and rebounds while putting together an impressive triple-double performance. Cunningham set a new season high in assists while recording his sixth triple-double of the campaign. He also became the first player in Pistons history to record the stat line he did Monday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now