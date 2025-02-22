Cade Cunningham News: Double-double in Friday's win

Cunningham closed with 25 points (10-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, 12 assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Friday's 125-110 win over the Spurs.

The double-double was Cunningham's 24th of the season, and he continued a strong offensive run that has seen him score at least 20 points in 17 of his last 18 appearances -- and the one game he fell short, he delivered 19 points as part of a triple-double. The fourth-year guard is struggling with turnovers, committing seven Friday and averaging a career-worst 4.4 a contest on the season, the third-highest mark in the league behind Trae Young (4.8) and James Harden (4.5). Otherwise Cunningham is having a breakout campaign, and during that 18-game stretch, he's averaging 27.9 points, 9.7 assists, 5.6 boards, 1.8 threes and 1.1 steals.