Cunningham missed the Pistons' last three games due to a hip injury but progressed enough in his recovery to return Tuesday. He picked up right where he left off by recording his fifth-straight double-double (and eighth of the regular season), and while he wasn't efficient from beyond the arc, he helped the Pistons close things out with nine points in the fourth quarter. Cunningham is averaging 27.3 points, 9.9 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals over 36.8 minutes per game to open the 2025-26 regular season.