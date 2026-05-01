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Cade Cunningham News: Double-doubles in Game 6 victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Cunningham recorded 32 points (10-23 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 10 rebounds, four steals, three assists and one block across 42 minutes in Friday's 93-79 win over the Magic in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The Pistons found themselves down big early, with Cunningham scoring just eight points on 3-of-9 shooting in the first half. However, he erupted for 24 points in the second half as the Magic struggled. The star point guard has reached the 30-point threshold in back-to-back games and has yet to score fewer than 25 points through six first-round outings. He also led all players in steals and tied the game high in rebounds, logging his second double-double of the series. Cunningham and the Pistons will look to complete a 3-1 comeback against Orlando in Sunday's Game 7 in Detroit.

Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons
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