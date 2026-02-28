Cade Cunningham headshot

Cade Cunningham News: Double-doubles in OT win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Cunningham registered 25 points (11-21 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 37 minutes during the Pistons' 122-119 overtime win over the Cavaliers on Friday.

Cunningham scored 17 of his 25 points in the first half and finished as the team's second-leading scorer behind Jalen Duren (33 points), though the former was not on the floor for overtime after fouling out in the fourth quarter. Cunningham has recorded a double-double in each of his last five games and is up to 32 on the season, which is fourth most in the Association behind Karl-Anthony Towns (40), Nikola Jokic (38) and Jalen Johnson (38). Cunningham will end the month of February having averaged 25.4 points, 9.9 assists, 6.5 rebounds, 2.3 threes, 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocks over 33.5 minutes per game.

Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons

