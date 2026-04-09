Cade Cunningham News: Double-doubles in return

Cunningham posted 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 137-111 win over Milwaukee.

Cunningham returned to the court after missing the previous 11 games due to a collapsed lung. While his production was certainly more than acceptable, the fact that he played 26 minutes is perhaps even more encouraging. Detroit will close the season against the Hornets and the Pacers before entering the playoffs as the top seed in the Eastern Conference.