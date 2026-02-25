Cade Cunningham News: Double-doubles with six stocks

Cunningham ended Wednesday's 124-116 win over the Thunder with 29 points (11-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, 13 assists, three blocks and three steals in 38 minutes.

This was a nice bounce-back performance for Cunningham, who was held to just 16 points on 5-for-26 shooting in Monday's loss to the Spurs. He was dialed in from the jump, only missing one shot through the first half of action, and Cunningham notched his 31st double-double of the season in the win.