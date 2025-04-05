Cade Cunningham News: Drops 25 points in return
Cunningham logged 25 points (9-24 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one block in 28 minutes during Saturday's 109-103 loss to the Grizzlies.
Cunningham returned to the court after missing the previous six games due to a calf injury. While it wasn't his best performance, Cunningham still managed to produce a team-high 25 points, continuing what has been a breakout season for the former number-one pick. The Pistons will face the Kings on Monday, and Cunningham will look to get Detroit back in the winners' circle.
