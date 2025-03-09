Cade Cunningham News: Drops efficient 31 points in defeat

Cunningham had 31 points (10-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 9-10 FT), five assists, four rebounds, two blocks and two steals over 38 minutes during Saturday's 115-110 loss to the Warriors.

Cunningham stuffed the stat sheet in another efficient outing, and he has recorded 29 or more points while shooting at least 50 percent from the field in each of his last three outings. The 23-year-old also logged multiple steals and blocks for the third time on the season. The fourth-year pro has shot 56.1 percent from the field over his last three games, though he has shot just 27.8 percent from three-point range.