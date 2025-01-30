Cade Cunningham News: Erupts for team-high 32 in loss

Cunningham notched 32 points (12-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 133-119 loss to Indiana.

The fourth-year point guard led the Pistons in scoring on the night as he popped for at least 20 points for the 10th straight game, a span in which he's hit for 30-plus on five occasions. Over that red-hot stretch, Cunningham is averaging 28.0 points, 9.4 assists, 5.6 boards, 1.8 threes, 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks, providing the kind of elite production Detroit was hoping for when the team selected him first overall in the 2021 NBA Draft.