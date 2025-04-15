Cade Cunningham News: Expected to play Game 1

Cunningham (knee) didn't play in the regular-season finale but is expected to be ready for Saturday's game against the Knicks.

Cunningham is coming off an incredible regular season with the Pistons, as he had the best campaign of his NBA career thus far. The rising star averaged career-high numbers across the board with 26.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 9.1 assists, shooting 46.9 percent from the floor and 35.6 percent from beyond the arc.