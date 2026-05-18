Cade Cunningham headshot

Cade Cunningham News: Fades in Game 7

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Cunningham chipped in 13 points (5-16 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Sunday's 125-94 loss to Cleveland in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

This was a disappointing end to Cunningham's playoff run, but he has plenty to hold his head high for. He led the Pistons to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and finished fifth in the MVP race. Across 64 regular-season contests, he averaged 23.9 points, 9.9 assists, 5.5 rebounds, 0.8 blocks and 1.4 steals on 46.1 percent shooting from the field.

Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons
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