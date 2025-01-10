Fantasy Basketball
Cade Cunningham headshot

Cade Cunningham News: Fills stat sheet Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 10, 2025 at 11:04am

Cunningham posted 32 points (12-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-8 FT), six rebounds, eight assists, one block and three steals in 40 minutes during Thursday's 107-104 loss to the Warriors.

Cunningham was impressive on both ends of the court Thursday despite the fact the Pistons came up short of defeating the Warriors. The star floor general finished just two assists away from a double-double, but he filled the stat sheet admirably while reaching the 30-point mark for the third time over his last four outings. Cunningham is averaging 25.7 points, 7.5 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game since the beginning of January.

