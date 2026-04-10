Cade Cunningham News: Fills stat sheet vs. Charlotte

Cunningham posted 14 points (7-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal over 28 minutes during Friday's 118-100 win over the Hornets.

Cunningham logged a 13-point, 10-assist rebound across 26 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Bucks, and he posted another decent -- yet unspectacular by his standards -- stat line in the penultimate game of the regular season. Cunningham is simply aiming to get enough playing time under his belt with the playoffs right around the corner, so fantasy managers shouldn't expect him to produce the same elite numbers he was delivering earlier in the campaign ahead of the regular-season finale against the struggling Pacers on Sunday.