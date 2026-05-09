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Cade Cunningham News: Finishes with triple-double in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Cunningham finished with 27 points (10-27 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in Saturday's 116-109 loss to Cleveland in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Cunningham finished with his first triple-double of the postseason. However, not everything went well, with the 24-year-old committing eight turnovers, nearly as many as he had in the first two contests of the series combined. He also had trouble shooting the ball, averaging 37.0 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from behind the three-point line. With the victory by the Cavaliers, Cunningham and company will look to get back in the win column in Game 4 on Monday night.

Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons
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