Cade Cunningham News: Flirts with another triple-double

Cunningham accumulated 18 points (9-22 FG, 0-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, eight assists and one block across 35 minutes during Thursday's 123-99 loss to the Celtics.

After posting a huge triple-double at Madison Square Garden in Saturday's win over the Knicks, Cunningham flirted with another one Thursday against Boston but failed to hit a three-pointer for the first time since a Nov. 6 loss to Charlotte. The former No. 1 overall pick has been piling up the counting stats over the past month, averaging 23.3 points, 10.4 assists, 7.4 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 2.8 three-pointers while shooting 40.3 percent from deep over his last nine outings. Cunningham will aim to get going from three-point land again in a tough matchup Monday against the Heat, a team that ranks seventh in the league in points per game allowed (109.0).