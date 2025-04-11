Cade Cunningham News: Good to go against Milwaukee
Cunningham (knee) is available and in the starting lineup for Friday's game versus the Bucks.
Cunningham has been upgraded from probable to available Friday despite dealing with a knee injury. The star guard has somewhat struggled with his outside shot recently, converting just 30.4 percent of his 4.6 three-point attempts per contest across his previous 10 outings.
