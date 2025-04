Cunningham (knee) is available for Thursday's game against the Knicks.

Cunningham will shake off a probable tag Thursday due to left knee patellar tendinopathy. The star point guard has averaged 28.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.8 three-pointers and 1.0 steals across 33.0 minutes per game over his last five outings.