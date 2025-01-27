Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cade Cunningham headshot

Cade Cunningham News: Leader offensively in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 27, 2025

Cunningham provided 22 points (9-26 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and seven assists over 33 minutes during Monday's 110-91 loss to the Cavaliers.

Cunningham struggled a bit shooting the ball in Monday's contest, but still lead all Pistons in scoring to go along with a team-high assist total in a losing effort. Cunningham failed to connect on a three for just the fifth time of the season but has made up for it by posting at least 20 points and seven dimes in six straight outings.

Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now