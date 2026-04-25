Cade Cunningham News: Leads all scorers in Game 3 loss
Cunningham accumulated 27 points (8-23 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds and nine assists over 41 minutes during Saturday's 113-105 loss to Orlando in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
The 27 points led all scorers on the afternoon, but Cunningham didn't get enough help from his teammates to come away with a road win. The fifth-year guard has delivered at least 27 points in all three games of the series so far, averaging 31.0 points, 8.0 assists, 5.3 boards and 2.3 threes in 39.3 minutes, but he may need to find another gear in Game 4 on Monday to avoid heading back to Detroit staring at a 3-1 deficit.
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