Cade Cunningham News: Leads Detroit with 22 points

Cunningham racked up 22 points (10-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists and one block in 32 minutes during Friday's 128-98 loss to the Knicks.

Cunningham was the lone offensive bright spot for the Pistons on Friday in game where Detroit scored just 13 points in the first quarter. Cuningham has logged at least 21 points and six assists across all six regular-season games so far, and he leads the Pistons in both of those statistical categories.