Cade Cunningham News: Leads Pistons to win Friday
Cunningham finished with 21 points (7-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and one block in Friday's 115-94 win over Cleveland in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Cunningham was coming off a 39-point performance heading into this contest. While the 24-year-old wasn't as productive on the scoring end, he still did enough to lead the Pistons to a much-needed victory. Cunningham has shot the ball well from deep of late, going 11-for-20 from three-point range in the last two games. However, turnovers continue to be an issue, with Cunningham totaling 35 so far in the series. Both clubs will meet in Game 7 on Sunday for the right to play the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals.
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