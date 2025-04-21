Cade Cunningham News: Leads way with double-double in win

Cunningham chipped in 33 points (11-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals over 42 minutes during Monday's 100-94 win over the Knicks in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Cunningham did a little bit of everything in Monday's first-round contest, leading all Pistons in scoring while swiping a team-high-tying pair of steals and finishing second on the team in rebounds in a 33-point double-double. Cunningham has recorded a double-double in both contests against New York, posting a point-assist double-double in Game 1 and a point-rebound double-double in Game 2.