Cade Cunningham headshot

Cade Cunningham News: Nears 40 points in double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Cunningham contributed 38 points (9-25 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 20-21 FT), three rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and two steals in 38 minutes during Thursday's 129-125 loss to the Wizards.

Cunningham struggled from three in Thursday's contest, but dominated from the free throw line en route to a near 40-point performance in a double-double showcase. Cunningham, who also handed out a team-high assist total, has recorded at least 38 points and 10 dimes in two outings this season.

