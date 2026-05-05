Cade Cunningham News: Paces Detroit in Game 1 win

Cunningham totaled 23 points (6-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-11 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and two steals across 42 minutes in Tuesday's 111-101 win over Cleveland in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Cunningham struggled with efficiency from the field but made the most of his trips to the charity stripe, finishing with a team-high 23 points in Detroit's critical Game 1 victory. The star guard has now scored at least 20 points in all eight of the Pistons' playoff games in 2026 after turning in a strong first-round series against the Magic, during which he averaged 32.4 points, 7.1 assists and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from beyond the arc across seven contests. Cunningham continuing to produce, particularly with greater efficiency than Tuesday, will be key as Detroit looks to take a commanding 2-0 series lead Thursday.